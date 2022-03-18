The Blissful Nighttime Routines Of 8 (Mostly Well-Rested) R29 Editors

"Since discovering linen sheets a few years ago when they started surging in popularity, I've never looked back. As mentioned previously, I am a very hot sleeper so temperature-regulating fabrics are key in my bedtime repertoire. With that being said, I am also someone who appreciates the softer things in life — so anything too crisp and cooling (like a percale fabric) or too cozy and warm (like flannel or jersey fabric) isn't my snuggle-up ideal. Linen is the perfect in-betweener; it's super soft and snuggly with a casual-elegant look and incredibly breathable feel. Although my absolute favorite linen sheets from Piglet in Bed are pricey, they're more than worth the investment for a buy that is sustainably made and just gets better with age. Plus, the calming customizable color offerings are just *chef's kiss* for fostering an ideal sleep environment.