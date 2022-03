The Blissful Nighttime Routines Of 8 (Mostly Well-Rested) R29 Editors

"First, bathtime: I love Mustela products and use them on myself and my daughters; right now we're using the Mustela Gentle Cleansing Gel . It's designed for skin and hair and it's very moisturizing and gentle. After bathtime, we put on our bathrobes. This sounds so insanely indulgent but it's weirdly practical — my toddler likes to run around naked after she gets out of the tub (obvi) and I worry that she is going to catch a cold, so it's easier to throw a robe on her than chasing her around with her towel or pajamas. (What IS insanely indulgent is that I spent $50 on her bathrobe — but it's from Hill House Home and is THE CUTEST thing I have ever seen. Truly, the amount of joy I get from seeing her toddling around the house in a tiny terrycloth robe is priceless, and I feel like was money well spent. Plus, it was a Christmas present.) My own bathrobe is from MagicLinen and it's a super cozy waffle-knit linen that’s cut really generously and securely covers my entire body.