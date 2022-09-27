What To Wear On Game Day To Rep Your Team

I'll be honest: Even though now I love watching sports (both live and from the comfort of my couch), I truly could not have cared less for the first 25 years of my life. But now that I've lived in a few cities (Citi Field has the best food of any stadium — this is not up for debate) and gone to a smattering of home games, I fully relish when fall (aka football season) returns. (*Insert Carrie Underwood's "Sunday Night Football" jingle here.*)
Sure, you can head directly to the NFL online shop or your college team store to get decked out in licensed apparel, but if you're keen to show your team spirit without completely cramping your style (we say that with love), you've come to the right place. From Abercrombie & Fitch's secret stash of swag to Homage's array of retro-inspired tees (that are also deliciously soft), we've rounded up the best spots to rep your fave team. Pass the buffalo wings, please!
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
