A typical scenario when it comes to shopping for specs usually sees us making the the same rounds at the two for $20 Urban Outfitters counter. But, there's been a revival in sunglasses designers gravitating towards funky shapes vs. your standard aviators. From celebrity favorites to designers who have expanded their accessories collection and yes, even some under-$100 options, there's more places than ever to pick up a pair of shades you'll love enough to actually care about.