If sunglasses have been falling a little short on your to-buy radar, you might want to think again. And no, we're not about to spout off the health benefits of protecting your retinas (though, you should!). Instead, we're here to offer a PSA that there are some pretty cool things happening in the world of shades.
A typical scenario when it comes to shopping for specs usually sees us making the the same rounds at the two for $20 Urban Outfitters counter. But, there's been a revival in sunglasses designers gravitating towards funky shapes vs. your standard aviators. From celebrity favorites to designers who have expanded their accessories collection and yes, even some under-$100 options, there's more places than ever to pick up a pair of shades you'll love enough to actually care about.
Before you start planning your summer road trip looks, these are the 11 brands you should be looking to for sunglasses no one else has.