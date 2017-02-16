Every February, you can count on the street style set to hit fashion week in the coolest outfit creations, setting the tone for what’s in. While we admire those who proudly pile on the most out-there looks (think fuzzy ombré coats, sequined slip dresses, and everything-but-the-kitchen-sink layers), this go around, we're keeping tabs on the approachable trends that have the power to radiate beyond the blogger/model-off-duty/fashion-editor crowd. Because peacocking isn't for everyone.