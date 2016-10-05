J.Crew Just Collaborated With New Balance; Guess We'll Work Out Now

"I admit it: I dread the gym, cannot for the life of me figure out how to clip in and out of a Spin bike, and the thought of ice cream is the ONLY thing that gets me to do any type of physical exercise," J.Crew's Jenna Lyons tells Refinery29. "But, when our friends at New Balance agreed to collaborate with us earlier this year, we jumped."



It was only a matter of time, really, until J.Crew and New Balance teamed up: Both are reigning champs at their respective classics — the former, with its stylish, but still work-appropriate basics; the latter, with its iconic, comfort-forward sneakers and other fitness essentials. So naturally, when word dropped that the two were partnering on an activewear collection, we knew the result would be — insert flame emoji here.



Though the offering doesn't drop until October 11, New Balance's head of design, Evie Moe, let us know that what's coming is good: "New Balance’s connection to athletes, and our experience in building elite technical athletic products combined with J.Crew’s strength in sportswear and connection to their consumer resulted in a collection with the premium performance technologies New Balance is known for, that can be integrated seamlessly into the J.Crew consumer’s closet.” And she's not wrong. With more than 20 styles in plenty of color ways, you're bound to find something that compliments, and, dare I say elevates, your current wardrobe.



Ahead, get a sneak peek at the collection. Be sure to check back here next week to shop the pieces, too.