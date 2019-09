What The Fab Five Get Right About Meeting A Transgender Person For The First Time

Those cues are what made France's experience with Skylar different. The episode opens with footage from Skylar's top surgery, so it's clear that his transition is a big part of the story the Queer Eye guys are going to tell. And because of the emotional nature of the show , they had to get intimately acquainted with Skylar. But most people won't get that deep with someone they just met , whether that person is transgender or not. If someone has already started sharing personal information about their transition , then it might be okay to ask questions and continue the conversation. Otherwise, keep your invasive questions to yourself. "Whenever you meet anybody new it's second nature to learn someone's name and where they come from," Sevilla says. "Those are the questions that we inherently ask and are our bridges to connection."