What The Fab Five Get Right About Meeting A Transgender Person For The First Time

Perhaps the most interesting aspect of this episode begins as the Fab Five are driving to meet the man, Skylar. In the car, styling expert Tan France makes a confession: He's never met a transgender person before. Later, Skylar and France sit down for a talk. "I'm hoping this is a safe space and I can ask you whatever I want," France begins. After waiting for Skylar to say that he's comfortable with questions, France asks how it would feel if he had gotten Skylar's pronouns wrong. It would feel terrible, Skylar says. Even just noticing the curve of his chest when he hugged someone made him feel disconnected from his body. That kind of disconnection is something France had never considered, and he explains that before speaking to Skylar, he didn't understand why some transgender people choose to go through something as "traumatic" as top surgery.