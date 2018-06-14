If you aren’t already in the habit of checking the fabric content of your clothing, it may be time to do so. In a world full of synthetic fibers that are culprit to environmental harm, nothing’s a safer bet than natural, from-the-Earth fabrics when it comes to dressing. After all, these are only the clothing items covering your entire body. Given the rising temperatures of spring and summer, we’re infatuated with the effortlessness and goodness of classic cotton. Soft, breathable, sustainable, and low-maintenance, cotton is one of the most reliable bases for high-quality fashion — and it’s what we plan to wear all season, sweat be damned.