In the age of Instagram, get a jacket on the right girl and boom! suddenly, it's a must-have. Most recently, you may have noticed a certain (faux) leather brown puffer all over the 'gram. This fashion-approved puffer is by Nanushka, a Budapest-based brand that is now ubiquitous thanks to influencers (the brand is also available in order 30 countries worldwide). By far, though, this topper has become the "need" of the season since being seen on many, many, many, many, MANY an influencer.
It goes without saying that this jacket sold out the first time around. The cropped length, dramatic collar, and photogenic, widely skin-tone complimentary color make this an obvious win for every #OOTD. But, we've heard from the brand that it's restocking soon, so you might want to bookmark this page and keep checking back (or just hand over your e-mail for a restock notification straight to your inbox). After all, it's not every day you find a puffer that fashion people actually like — and thank goodness, it's actually warm, too. Click ahead to shop this game-changer along with some similar options.