It goes without saying that this jacket sold out the first time around. The cropped length, dramatic collar, and photogenic, widely skin-tone complimentary color make this an obvious win for every #OOTD. But, we've heard from the brand that it's restocking soon, so you might want to bookmark this page and keep checking back (or just hand over your e-mail for a restock notification straight to your inbox). After all, it's not every day you find a puffer that fashion people actually like — and thank goodness, it's actually warm, too. Click ahead to shop this game-changer along with some similar options.