A Reformed Nail Biter On Her Journey To Healthy, Strong Nails

You know that whole, “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure”, thing? That’s what Jinsoon’s HyperRepair base coat is for my nails. I usually do my own manicure at home, and this has been my go-to base coat for years now. Not only does it work amazingly well to extend polish wear time, but it also reduces staining, yellowing, and leaves my nails feeling more resilient than pre-polish, thanks to a cocktail of vitamins B5, C, and E, in addition to three forms of AHAs (glycolic, malic, and lactic acid) to improve the tone and texture of the nail surface.