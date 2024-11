What Nadya Okamoto Wants This Holiday Season

When my boyfriend and I first started dating, I remember I gave him some recommended guardrails just ahead of the holidays: (1) Don’t get me skin care. I love my skin-care routine , but I know what I like, and I’m not looking to add or change up my product set; (2) Jewelry and clothing is off the table because I like the shopping experience and trying things on before I buy them; and (3) Experiences are the only exception to gifts that have an expiration date. These guardrails help me mitigate clutter in my house, while also encouraging my boyfriend to focus his gift-giving efforts on things that will enhance my daily life. I also keep his personal guardrails top-of-mind when it’s my turn to do gift-giving (he also hates clutter) — and what’s more romantic than that?!