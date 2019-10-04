Weighted Blankets Are Having A Moment (Again), But They’re More Than A Trend

After lugging all 15 pounds of my new weighted blanket home on the subway, I plopped onto the couch with the blanket for a Friday night Netflix-and-Seamless sesh. Wanting to get the full effect, I pulled it all the way up to my neck, laying my whole body flat beneath it. I felt weighed down, but in a not-unpleasant way; kind of like when you get buried head-to-toe in sand at the beach. Ultimately, I couldn’t sustain this position (there were, after all, snacks I needed to eat), but I found that even when I used it in a more normal fashion, it felt nice. I have restless leg syndrome —especially when I’m trying to chill out — and more than anything else, the blanket helped mitigate this. My boyfriend, meanwhile, has been struggling with insomnia, and after sleeping with the blanket for two nights in a row, said he thought it was helping him stay asleep longer.

