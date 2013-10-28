Around here, we have a penchant for seeking out the best-of-the-best lookbooks, especially those that belong to designers who call LaLa Land home. And today, we're showcasing one of the most interesting, artistic, and extraordinary lookbooks we've spotted in quite some time. No joke.
Echo Park's Myrtle just released its fall/winter lookbook, a delicious compilation of colorful illustrations unlike any we've seen before. Drawn by six artists — Mayumi Nose, Alice Rutherford, and Ellen Surrey from Los Angeles; Tuesday Bassen and Kimberly Ellen Hall from New York; and Gracie Chai from Singapore — the
lookbook piece of art has been unveiled just in time to celebrate the boutique's two-year anniversary. Each designer has picked his or her favorite designers and pieces from the shop and infused the drawings with serious personality. Ahead, our favorite sketches of the season!