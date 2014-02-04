Skip navigation!
Nicole Shoohed
Designers
Far Out! This '70s-Inspired Collection Is What Dreams Are Made Of
Nicole Shoohed
Feb 4, 2014
Tech
This New Site Wants You To Get Glowing!
Nicole Shoohed
Jan 30, 2014
Music
The Ultimate Guide To Grammy Weekend Parties
Nicole Shoohed
Jan 24, 2014
Mind
Do Women Have To Be Tricked Into Feeling Comfortable Promoting Th...
We're not sure why, but women seem to have a hard time tooting their own horns and sharing their achievements — which can prevent them (er, us) from
by
Nicole Shoohed
Movies
Is Netflix The New HBO?
Step aside HBO — you're no longer the coolest kid on the premium-television block. According to new research from the NPD Group, the number of U.S.
by
Nicole Shoohed
Fitness
5 New Fitness Crazes That Actually Work
Bored of your ol' workout routine? We feel you. But, with all the fitness fads that seem to appear (and disappear) faster than that stud on the treadmill,
by
Nicole Shoohed
Entertainment News
Suits
' Sarah Rafferty Is Looking To Clooney For Prank In...
If you're a fan of Suits on USA Network (and let us just say, you should be), you know you can't mess with Donna. Her role on the show may be as
by
Nicole Shoohed
Sex & Relationships
A Makeout A Day Keeps The Doctor Away? Health Benefits Of Kissing
Apparently, Rhett Butler was really ahead of his time when he told Scarlett O'Hara, "You should be kissed and often." Because yes, it's true. A smooch
by
Nicole Shoohed
Entertainment News
We Hung Out With Olivia Pope's Dad — And He Wasn't Scary At All
Your favorite go-to snack is a glass of red wine and some popcorn. You instinctively turn down any plans proposed for Thursday night. You use phrases
by
Nicole Shoohed
Shopping
31 Gorgeous Slips To Wear Underneath —
Or
On Their Own
By now, it's probably safe to say that '90s style is sticking around. So, it may not be such a terrible idea to incorporate — if you haven't already —
by
Nicole Shoohed
Food & Drinks
Step Aside, Macaron! There's A New Pastry In Town
While we are more than aware that the weeks directly following the holidays are the time to stick to our diet resolutions, we'll still indulge when a
by
Nicole Shoohed
Entertainment News
Justin Timberlake's Shout-Out To Jessica Biel Squashes Breakup Ru...
As if he couldn't be a more perfect hubby, JT gave a super sweet shout-out to Jessica Biel while accepting his award for Favorite Male Artist at the 40th
by
Nicole Shoohed
Sex & Relationships
It's Happening: A Wearable Vibrator Controlled By Your Phone
Sexting? So 2013. While vibrating panties have been around for quite some time now, techies are taking wearable pleasure to a whole new level. The
by
Nicole Shoohed
Sex & Relationships
What Is Bisexuality, Really?
When it comes to LGBTQ, the "B" seems to shoulder the bulk of ungrounded criticism and skepticism. Unlike identifying as gay or lesbian, calling
by
Nicole Shoohed
Entertainment News
Katy Perry (And A Whole Lot Of Other Celebs) Join
Kroll Show<...
Ah, yes, the Kroll Show is back for its second season, which promises to be just as hilarious and outrageous as its last. Maybe you've seen the Comedy
by
Nicole Shoohed
Music
10 L.A. Concerts To Buy Tickets For NOW!
Without a doubt, one of our New Year's resolutions is to get out there and take advantage of all the live music that makes its way through Lala Land.
by
Nicole Shoohed
Movies
GASP! The Full
House Of Cards
Season 2 Trailer Is Here
While the start of the week often induces the Monday blues (especially today, Blue Monday), here's your midday jolt of happiness: Netflix has released its
by
Nicole Shoohed
Entertainment
Guess Which Beloved Sitcom Inspired The
How I Met Your Mother...
HIMYM fans, listen up! While we're relieved that we can at least say we know who the mother is in this nine-season journey, we're still on the edge of
by
Nicole Shoohed
Mind
Why Random Apologies May Actually Work In Your Favor (Sometimes)
While we've previously discussed the moments when you definitely do not need to apologize (but probably still do) both in the workplace and elsewhere,
by
Nicole Shoohed
Mind
Reading A Novel Boosts Brain Function For Days
Next time you're about to sign in to your Netflix queue to watch another episode of Breaking Bad or New Girl, maybe pick up a good novel instead. The
by
Nicole Shoohed
Shopping
24 Lovely Ankle-Strap Flats To Start The New Year RIGHT
We can't pinpoint exactly what it is, but there's something about an ankle strap that elevates a flat shoe to new levels. How one simple band makes an
by
Nicole Shoohed
Food & Drinks
L.A.'s Best Drinks — 6 In-The-Know Actors Spill ALL
With myriad drink spots scattered throughout Lala Land, sometimes, it's easier to stick with the same cup of joe from that corner cafe or your go-to
by
Nicole Shoohed
Shopping
5 Perfect Outfits For Every Kind Of L.A. New Year's Eve
New Year's in L.A. tends to require a hefty amount of planning: Where to go, who should drive, and of course, what to wear. In order to cross off at least
by
Nicole Shoohed
Movies
First Oscars Trailer: Ellen DeGeneres Feels It In Her Soul
Here we go! The first trailer for the 86th annual Academy Awards has finally arrived. Directed by Paul Feig, the music video features host Ellen DeGeneres
by
Nicole Shoohed
Movies
Holiday Movies: Lessons From Our Favorite Dysfunctional Families
No matter how much we love sitting 'round the fire and drinking eggnog with our families, that extra time together can create a little drama. Whether it
by
Nicole Shoohed
Los Angeles
Lissie Talks Singing, Style, & Courtney Love
With a fan base growing by the minute, a voice that has critics crowning her the next Stevie Nicks, and more stage presence than an entire 30-piece
by
Ali Hoffman
Entertainment News
Penélope Cruz Thinks Breastfeeding Is Addictive
Penélope Cruz is known for her sensational acting abilities, beautiful looks, and a singular accent that's seriously upped the ante for Nespresso
by
Nicole Shoohed
Health Trends
This Year's Top Calorie Count Google Searches Might Surprise You
We're all guilty of it: Making our way onto Google to search for how many calories are in a food we're about to eat, want to eat, or already eat
by
Nicole Shoohed
Sex & Relationships
The Female Condom Is Back And Better Than Ever
The male birth control pill may still be years away, but the female condom could be having its heyday. While this often ridiculed device flopped when
by
Nicole Shoohed
Movies
Avatar
To Get THREE Sequels
No one ever really questioned whether the highest grossing film in history (a.k.a Avatar) would be getting a sequel. The real question was: How many
by
Nicole Shoohed
