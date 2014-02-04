Very few lines are able to come into their own within their first year of inception. With that in mind, it's beyond incredible when we witness firsthand a newbie brand flourish with such swiftness. L.A.-based Harlyn, which launched for spring '13, is one of these labels. With a unique aesthetic centered around colorful prints and flirty silhouettes, Harlyn is the brainchild of designer Maria Stanley, who originally conceptualized the brand with a simple bicycle print in mind.
Titled "The Usual Suspects," the upcoming spring collection stems from the image of '70s camp counselors frolicking about, causing trouble while looking oh-so chic doing it. Stanley shows a mastery of all the elements that have epitomized her collection from the start: bold prints, from sleek geometric designs to eclectic lightbulb motifs; vibrant colors, including a magenta we're absolutely lusting for; and playful shapes, like delicate jumpsuits, high-waisted trousers, fabulous baby-doll dresses, and rad platform sandals.
So, overall, as you can probably tell, we've fallen head over heels for Harlyn — and it definitely has us itching for spring more than ever. Click through to see some of our favorite looks from the collection. Oh, and P.S. The lookbook is just as whimsical as the pieces themselves (and features one super-cute dog, if we may add).