As Borgonovo notes, "There was a period in time when London didn't have the relevance it currently has in the fashion industry and retailers and editors would dip in and out of London Fashion Week. Over the past few years, we have seen an immense resurgence of talent in London and we wanted to enhance British designers by creating a platform that would champion their vision globally. We have worked carefully to select relevant designer and specific pieces that we felt would work best for the London Lab but also appeal to the My-Wardrobe customer base."