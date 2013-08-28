Feeling bittersweet about the end of summer? Prepare to cast all cares aside thanks to My-Wardrobe's latest fashion initiative, London Lab. Under the direction of fashion director Carmen Borgonovo, the brand has curated a list of pieces from some of London Fashion Week's leading lights.
Ostwald Helgeson, J.W.Anderson, Preen, and Huishan Zhang are just some of the luminaries available for sale.
As Borgonovo notes, "There was a period in time when London didn't have the relevance it currently has in the fashion industry and retailers and editors would dip in and out of London Fashion Week. Over the past few years, we have seen an immense resurgence of talent in London and we wanted to enhance British designers by creating a platform that would champion their vision globally. We have worked carefully to select relevant designer and specific pieces that we felt would work best for the London Lab but also appeal to the My-Wardrobe customer base."
Click through for a taste of what you and your wardrobe might look like if you indulge in a little light LFW-inspired shopping. Gives you goose bumps, right?