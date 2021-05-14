The $72 Serum That Finally Helped Fade My Acne Scars

After a month, I'm already — and this is not an #ad — blown away from the results. In addition to generally waking up my skin, the darkest bits of hyperpigmentation are now (by my standards) pretty much NBD. On the left pic, I'm wearing some makeup but my skin is still on display; on the right, I'm barefaced – and my darkest marks have faded quite a bit. (Apparently, I only take selfies with my pup now.) While I couldn't be happier with my skin after finishing one bottle of the wonder potion, here's the not-so-amazing scoop: it retails for $72, but hear me out – through all my acne ups and downs, I've only seen results like this with significantly pricier treatments like lasers and professional facials. Plus, it lasted me about two months with twice-daily use.