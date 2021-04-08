There’s A New Age Of Pyramid Schemes. Here’s How Influencers Are Fighting Back

Nyah was scrolling through TikTok last September when a video caught her attention. The 19-year-old had been working as an 'independent consultant' for a cosmetics company, selling products to friends and family to make some extra money while she studied. She was beginning to feel uneasy about the role. She watched as the video discussed how little money others doing her job were earning, despite the long hours they were putting in. Nyah’s fears were confirmed. She was part of a multi-level marketing (MLM) scheme. She wanted out.