"No, I was sucked into a pyramid scheme right out of college. The company was marketed to me as a sports and entertainment firm, and I was told that I would be dealing directly with the 'decision makers' of local businesses to offer promotional products. In reality, I walked around knocking on doors of businesses and offices all day in my assigned territory, hawking glorified coupon books for spa packages and sports tickets. It was completely commission-based, and I'm a hustler, so I made a good amount of cash. However, they then want you to build your team, lead an office, all the normal multilevel-marketing song and dance. You can imagine how well that went.