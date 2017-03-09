Glitter Is The One Thing Your Smoky Eye Has Been Missing

When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, empower, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
When we talk about smoky eyes, words like moody, sultry, and vampy come to mind. But we've put a fun spin on the traditional technique that totally enlivens the look — and makes it as sexy as it is lighthearted. The key ingredient? Glitter — and lots of it.
Press play above to see it all go down, then scroll down for the step-by-step breakdown.
Step 1: Start by patting a black, matte eyeshadow all over your eyelid.
Step 2: Blend out the color with a clean, fluffy eyeshadow brush.
Step 3: Trace a line using a shimmery eyeliner pencil onto the inner corners of your eyes. This will act as a highlight shade to instantly brighten your complexion.
Step 4: Blend a black eyeliner pencil onto your lower lashline for definition.
Step 5: Sweep a pink eyeshadow onto the center of your lids and onto your lower lashline.
Step 6: Top it all off with some glitter!
