How To Do The Most Expensive U.S. Cities On The Cheap

It ain't easy traveling on a tight budget, especially when it comes to cities. Even when you're willing to go the backpacker route and penny pinch on the smallest details, traveling to certain pricey destinations will still take a huge toll on your finances. This is especially true when it comes to city breaks: According to a study by World Atlas, New York City, San Francisco, and Boston are ranked as the top three most expensive places to travel to in the country, with average daily spending mounting to roughly $500 for each of these cities.
But don't be intimidated by this staggering number: There's a way to make a shoe string budget work in these cities — provided that you have the right data and handy tips in your arsenal. We've taken a deep dive into the planning logistics of these destinations to bring you the most wallet-friendly ways to explore them, from the cheapest time to visit to where to find the best low-cost eats.