Feeling Saucy? Morgan Lane’s Lingerie Is Pretty & Perfect

Bobby Schuessler
Sometimes, it’s what’s on the inside that counts, right? Well, that's especially true when what lies beneath is the prettiest lingerie ever. Introducing Morgan Lane, brand-new intimates line from Jill Stuart’s super-talented daughter (formerly a designer at the label) and illustrator Morgan Curtis.
Using her own, hand-drawn illustrations, embroideries, and appliqués, Curtis’ first collection features flattering (the perfectly placed seaming means no awkward lines!) bras, panties, and nightwear that are a little bit girly and a little bit saucy. Meaning: It's the perfect gift to treat yourself to this holiday season (and, let’s be real — it might also be a present for your S.O.). Want to see what we’re talking about? Click through to check out (and shop!) Morgan Lane’s first line.

