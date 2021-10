Get To Know The Sustainable Jewelry Brand That Fashion Insiders Are Obsessed With

To dig a little more on the sustainability front: All metals are made from 100% recycled gold vermeil or 100% recycled sterling silver, and all of its diamonds, gemstones, and precious stones are ethically sourced. Pieces come in 100% recycled and/or reusable packaging, and the brand is certified by the Responsible Jewellery Council. And, if you have any old jewelry to unload (even if it's not from Monica Vinader!), you can send those well-worn pieces via a pre-paid label to the company to ensure that anything salvageable will get upcycled responsibly. And as a thank you for doing your part in being sustainably stylish, you'll receive a discount on your next Monica Vinader purchase.