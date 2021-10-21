Get To Know The Sustainable Jewelry Brand That Fashion Insiders Are Obsessed With

For a long time, it seemed as though many folks busted out fine jewelry exclusively for fancy occasions or special nights out. But what's the fun of only wearing pretty things sporadically? Everyday jewelry, on the other hand, instantly elevates whatever you're wearing, and it's so easy. Personally speaking, as a jewelry advocate, it's a damn joy to live in an era where piling on gold and silver has become as casual as putting on a T-shirt and jeans.
Now, the question is: Where do you find reasonably priced, high-quality pieces that are worthy of daily wear? While there are plenty of flashy brands on the market, the one that recently caught our eyes is the UK-based sustainable jewelry line Monica Vinader, which makes a wide assortment of rings, necklaces, bracelets, and earrings perfect for layering and stacking. Monica Vinader, it should be noted, is also a low-key fave of stylish celebs like Gigi Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, Kendall Jenner, and others.
To dig a little more on the sustainability front: All metals are made from 100% recycled gold vermeil or 100% recycled sterling silver, and all of its diamonds, gemstones, and precious stones are ethically sourced. Pieces come in 100% recycled and/or reusable packaging, and the brand is certified by the Responsible Jewellery Council. And, if you have any old jewelry to unload (even if it's not from Monica Vinader!), you can send those well-worn pieces via a pre-paid label to the company to ensure that anything salvageable will get upcycled responsibly. And as a thank you for doing your part in being sustainably stylish, you'll receive a discount on your next Monica Vinader purchase.
But wait, there's more! Since it's likely that you'll wear Monica Vinader pieces almost every day, you can be rest assured that everything comes with a five-year warranty and you'll receive lifetime repairs on anything that breaks. Free (and carbon-neutral) shipping is offered both ways, and you get 100 days to try out Monica Vinader pieces — and, if one doesn't speak to you, you can just return it, no questions asked.
My absolute favorite tidbit about Monica Vinader is the brand's in-house piercing services. That's right — you can get pierced at their brick-and-mortar in NYC's Soho, or at their shop at the Nordstrom South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, CA — and, at the time of writing there are plenty of immediate openings available on their website (unlike, say, the always-booked Studs or other boutique piercing studios). At Monica Vinader, you can get up to three ear piercings per appointment, anywhere on the lobe or helix, and each piercing is only $25, plus the cost of the earring you get pierced with.
Bring on the chains, chokers, and beaded gemstones. Grab a few necklaces in varying lengths and textures for a layered look that is uniquely you.
Shop all Monica Vinader necklaces
The brand has many cute gold and silver hoops, huggies, studs, and dangling earrings that are perfect for styling your earscape.
Shop all Monica Vinader earrings
From dainty plain bands to bold cocktail rings (and everything else in between), the site is a fab destination for finger-stacking good times.
Shop all Monica Vinader rings
Make it an arm party with a variety of cuffs, chains, and bangles. Virtually everything is mix and matchable, so chaotic stacks are highly encouraged.
Shop all Monica Vinader bracelets
The brand sells pendants and charms separately so that you can slide them onto any hoop earring or chain. While the droopy pearl is a can't-go-wrong classic, Monica Vinader also offers alphabet charms, diamond and gemstone pendants, and engravable options.
Shop all Monica Vinader pendant charms
