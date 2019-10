If your taste swims on the NYC-based designer Monica Rich Kosann (we heart her shop-in-shop in Bergdorf's) side of the jewelry pool, then we've got afor you. In celebration of the jeweler's just-launched charm bracelet web app, we're teaming up with them to hook you up, dear reader. The awesome app lets you log on to the site and pick and choose your favorite charms, to build your dream charm bracelet.