If your taste swims on the NYC-based designer Monica Rich Kosann (we heart her shop-in-shop in Bergdorf's) side of the jewelry pool, then we've got a giveaway for you. In celebration of the jeweler's just-launched charm bracelet web app, we're teaming up with them to hook you up, dear reader. The awesome app lets you log on to the site and pick and choose your favorite charms, to build your dream charm bracelet.
In order to win, tell us in the comments what charms you would pick and why, and the best bracelet will win their very own personalized bauble, worth up to $2,500. So, put on your whimsical thinking cap and get to brainstorming. Charmed, I'm sure!
Photo: Courtesy of Monica Rich Kasann
