Julia Miller
Shopping
Cheap Thrill: Sex Up Your Shoe Game With These Winter Sandals
Julia Miller
Dec 3, 2012
Shopping
Put Away Your Wallets! This Classic Camera Bag's On ONA & Us
Julia Miller
Nov 23, 2012
Food & Drinks
Meet Your Three New Best Friends — They're So Bubbly!
Julia Miller
Nov 21, 2012
Food & Drinks
Who Needs A Mountain? NYC Is Getting Its First Ski Lodge
In New York, cool stuff is never hard to find –– or difficult to get to. Don't know where to be philanthropic? That's a non-issue. Can't cook a
by
Julia Miller
New York
5 Things To Know This AM — Nov 20 2012
Candles are almost as good as cookies, right? The Macaron-masters at Ladureé are switching gears as part of the Sandy relief effort, releasing the
by
Julia Miller
Entertainment News
The Tats Are Out On Lena Dunham's First Major Mag Cover Story
Lena Dunham is not one of those outer-borough idlers, crashing your couch every weekend. In fact, she's kind of like the modern-day renaissance woman:
by
Julia Miller
Home
Treat Your Apartment: Birchbox Is Doing Home Goodies Now!
Spatulas and sea salt and citrus-spritzers, oh my! Just in time for holiday gifting, home-delivery beauty biz Birchbox is launching Birchbox Home —
by
Julia Miller
New York
Marc Jacobs' New Ad Campaign Is A Mod, Mod World
It's just as we suspected: Marc Jacob's campaign starring up-and-coming model Ruby Jean Wilson is an experiment in time travel. But, thanks to frequent MJ
by
Julia Miller
New York
Exclusive No More: Shop This CFDA-Sponsored Sample Sale For Sandy...
Seeing eye-to-eye isn't exactly something New Yorkers are known for, but here's the thing about natural disasters: Peril really brings people together.
by
Julia Miller
Stores
Fast Fashion: The Good, The Bad, & The Straight-Up Ugly
Fast fashion collaborations (FFC) are near-and-dear to all of us at Refinery29. When luxury designers create diffusion collections for more
by
Julia Miller
Politics
5 Things To Know This AM — Nov 13 2012
Despite the look of her culottes-only spread in Harper's Bazaar, Tay-Tay Swift confessed to being a card-carrying, frock-fiend — but owning hundreds and
by
Julia Miller
New York
Street-Chic 101: An Ageless Linda Evangelista Is Giving Us Sungla...
This photo just blew the lid right off our chicness meter. Between the ageless Linda Evangelista and those dichromatic Illesteva Leonard II's, we can't
by
Julia Miller
Fashion
Forget The Passport! These New Necklaces = A Round-Trip Ticket
Jewelry designer Maria Ana Moura may be based out of Brooklyn, but she's always been something of a world wanderer. Between her now-New York address, an
by
Julia Miller
New York
9 NYC Restos That Take The Trouble Out Of Turkey-Day
Ok sure, there's technically an "official," historically-endowed reason that we all give thanks on the third Thursday of November, but come on! Let's
by
Julia Miller
New York
Discount Vintage
And
Beer? This Shopping Crawl Sounds To...
If you're like us, Claire's never fanned that desire-fire quite like Grandma's jewelry box. There's just something about a prewar, preworn sparkler —
by
Julia Miller
Designers
Giveaway: We've Got A Sophie Théallet Ensemble With Your Name On It
Well, we know what you'll be wearing to your next work party. Yes, just in time for Secret Santa season, Sophie Théallet's collection with The Limited
by
Julia Miller
Tech
This Site Tells You The Weather
And
What To Wear (Mom, I...
Ah, weather, you fickle, fickle friend. In one moment, you're warm and light-coat appropriate; in the next, that 40% chance of rain proved 100% off the
by
Julia Miller
Fitness
Watch: It's Perfectly Acceptable To SoulCycle In DANNIJO Jewels
Okay, we'll admit to the obvious: When it comes to DANNIJO, we definitely play favorites. Yeah, in the same tradition of mid-morning expresso-slam-time,
by
Julia Miller
Entertainment
Are #Hashtags The Poetic Device Of The New Millenium?
Tacking a hashtag on the end of an update is not as innocuous as you'd think. Sure, it's all fun and retweets when you're typing your 80th #Sandy, but
by
Julia Miller
Designers
White Russians, Anyone? This Lookbook Has Us Fiending For A Snow ...
Denim & Supply — Ralph Lauren's offshoot line and slightly grungy, bohemian-chic answer to RL's American classics — has a year-round, raging case
by
Julia Miller
New York
The Verdict's In: You Won't Be Partying Til Dawn At The Beatrice
When Graydon Carter (EIC of Vanity Fair ) took charge of the Beatrice Inn's reincarnation we figured that the previous primacy enjoyed by the
by
Julia Miller
New York
Grab Your S.O.! (Candle)Lights Are On At These Two West Side Restos
Sandy: she you may take our iPhones, you may take us out of our apartments, but damn it, you won't take our liberty to dine out! Nope, in the last
by
Julia Miller
Designers
Save Square Footage With This SUPER-Versatile New NYC Label
Manhattan has a list of city-specific fashion rules too numerous to list here, but let's just say that new label Maggy Frances is a testament to a top
by
Julia Miller
New York
Tacos Topped With...Tequila? Finger Food Just Got A Lot More Awesome
Rather than drinking it, cooking with premium tequila has its merits, people! So, why not try moving your Avión from the bar to the pantry, if only for
by
Julia Miller
Entertainment
6 Cool Apps You Need To Download
Now
It's no secret that we're kinda superglued to our phones in this day and age. And, while updating our Facebook page and scrolling through Instagram are
by
Julia Miller
Designers
These Jewels Are Beyond Beautiful...And Totally Bugged-Out
Nope, this isn't Delfina Delettrez's first time at the ant farm. Once again, Delettrez has married creepy-crawlies with chic, mind-bending designs for her
by
Julia Miller
New York
Step Aside, Sandy! Starbucks Won't Let A Hurricane Get In The Way...
Like the lone pin left standing after we bowled through the other nine (duh, we're bowling geeks), rumor has it there has been at least one Starbucks
by
Julia Miller
Entertainment News
Once Again, Louis CK Reminds Us Why We Love Him
With the impending, swirling doom that is Frankenstorm "stormatron 5,000," Louis CK cancelled his Sunday night show at the City Center in a fashion that
by
Julia Miller
New York
5 Things To Know This AM — Oct 29 2012
What does Felice's opening at the Thompson hotel mean to us? How about drool-worthy Italian eats and wine flights all with the convenience of a FiDi
by
Julia Miller
New York
5 Things To Know This AM — Oct 23 2012
Walking for the cure is fun and all, but how about strutting for it? Nine West and Runway Relief are trying to make that easier; tapping DIY bigwigs like
by
Julia Miller
