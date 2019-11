Jewelry designermay be based out of Brooklyn, but she’s always been something of a world wanderer. Between her now-New York address, an itinerant upbringing, and an early adulthood split between several countries in the European Union, Moura’s definitely the kind of girl that gets gold status at American Airlines. Of course, frequent flier miles aren’t the only treasures in this traveler’s trove. Nope, with her jewelry line Mamazoo