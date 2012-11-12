Jewelry designer Maria Ana Moura may be based out of Brooklyn, but she’s always been something of a world wanderer. Between her now-New York address, an itinerant upbringing, and an early adulthood split between several countries in the European Union, Moura’s definitely the kind of girl that gets gold status at American Airlines. Of course, frequent flier miles aren’t the only treasures in this traveler’s trove. Nope, with her jewelry line Mamazoo, the globetrotter translates all the foreign trappings from her life spent afield into standout, street-chic accessories.
The result? We see this world view (literally) animating her latest lookbook: New York meets international. From frame to frame, a model flits between unfamiliar backdrops to city settings, all the while sporting a range of jewels, from regalia-inspired feather collars to chunky cloth chokers. At the end of this well-traveled flip-book, not only do we feel like booking a flight, we also feel like shopping. How's that for jet set?
Click through to fall in love with this new BK-based jewelry line.
Photo: Courtesy of Mamazoo/Natalia Ortega