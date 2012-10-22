Charming Charlie is gearing up for the holiday accessories season with "Find Your Fabulous," its new Terry Richardson-shot campaign that's chock full of seasonal stunners in red, green, and gold –– we'll be sporting these sparklers at Rock Center rink soon enough! (Charming Charlie)
Who says weddings are the only life event that gives a girl cold feet? Winter's coming up, kiddies! Luckily, we've laid plans to visit Jussara Lee's West Village shop for its custom-fit footgear party. The theme's holiday slippers, and it's all going down this Thursday, long before Boreas blows through NYC. (Jussara Lee)
Graphic designers Melissa and Jonathan Motzkin knew the South BK 'hood had hidden treasures, so they put together an amazing map listing all the best places to snap and snack at –– all you need are sneakers! (Make Well Made Tours)
When we heard that Natalie Portman may be tapped to bring
Dowager Countess of the Upper East Side Jackie Kennedy back to life, we thought: Pink tweed plus that complexion equals perfection. (Fashion ETC)
Remember the Soup Nazi from Seinfeld? Well, the delicious soup that actually inspired the sitcom's storyline is now available at Fairway –– so soup for everyone! (The Soup Man)
Photo: Courtesy of Charming Charlie
