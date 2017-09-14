A Week In Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN, On $24/Hour

Monthly Expenses

Housing: $1,500 for a three-bedroom duplex right off the Mississippi. We chose this location when we moved from Wisconsin so I'd be close to school and my husband had easy access to the main highway to get to his job. We rent just the upper unit of a home and have no roommates (unless you count our dog, three cats, and bird).

Loan Payments: $83 per month for the husband's. He went to technical college so his loans were approximately $8,000 when he graduated. Once I am done with school, we plan to pay his off as soon as possible because I have approximately $125,000 in loans from undergrad and law school to pay off. Anytime either of us works overtime, we contribute to my loans, which generally works out to $1,000 per year.

CarPayment: $165, but we try to pay $200