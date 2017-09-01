A Week In Dallas, TX, On A $45,000 Salary

Occupation: Homemaker

Industry: Family Services

Age: 28

Location: Dallas, Texas

Salary: $45,000. This is my husband's salary that he earns as a teacher at a private school. It doesn't include his freelance work or the Etsy shop that I run, but it's the consistent salary we primarily budget from. When we got married, we started the process of joining our finances. After I gave birth to our three-year-old twins, we decided that I would stay home for our children's preschool years and we combined our money completely. We each have some savings accounts in our individual names, but our money is effectively joined in every regard.

Paycheck (Once Per Month): $3,750, plus about $500/month for side freelance work and my Etsy shop