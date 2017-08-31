A Week In Monterey, CA, On A $120,000 Salary

All Other Monthly Expenses

Auto Insurance: $90

Electricity: $135 — and my landlord reimburses 35%. Long story short, I found out that I had been paying my landlord's electricity for six months. They reimbursed me for their portion and decided 35% was fair since they spend 50% of time out of town.

Cable & Internet: $92.75

Daughter's Care: $35/day, four days per week for summer camp

HOA: $190 per quarter for a rental I have in Texas

Verizon Wireless: $150/month (including my husband's phone)

Netflix: $10/month

Barre Unlimited Membership: $112.50/month

Amazon Prime: Husband pays with his check

Retirement: 9% of monthly base pay. (I know it should be more!)

Savings: ~$1,500/month, plus whatever I have left in my checking account when I get paid