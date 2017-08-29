A Week In Bakersfield, CA, On A $50,000 Salary

Occupation: Innovative Quality Evaluator — fancy title for listening to and auditing calls for bill collectors, and then training with them

Industry: Collections (specifically student loans)

Age: 36

Location: Bakersfield, CA

Salary: $50,000. I'm paid hourly and also receive a bonus, which varies between $1,200 - $4,000/month.

Paycheck (2x/month): $900 after taxes and insurance for my first paycheck, and about $2,500 after taxes, etc. because of my bonus.

Child Support: $500 — $400 current and $100 in arrears — for three kids ages 9, 13, and 17