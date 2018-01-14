Good News: This Sold-Out Bag Is Coming Back

You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
Both holiday shopping and post-holiday sales have now come and gone, but sometimes there's still room for a little self-gifting — new year, new bag, right? Well, that's what we're telling ourselves, anyway, because one best-selling bag we've had our eye on is now available for pre-order. The mini triangle bag in champagne by Mlouye sold out before we could get our hands on it, but you can pre-order it now for a January 15th ship date (yes, that means it'd ship tomorrow).
You may not have heard of Mlouye yet, but once you do, you'll surely start to be able to recognize its signature architectural handbag designs from a mile away. This one in particular features a unique triangular shape that makes it feel different than your usual top-handle bag (in a good way!). On the sides, you'll notice a cool contrasting color detail that adds to the bag's overall cool-factor; we love how it's equal parts modern and, well, just fun. It's definitely the kind of bag that can take anyone from work appointments to Bumble drinks with no bag-change needed (always a plus!). It's clear that minibags are not going anywhere.
So, treat yourself to this re-stock while you still can by clicking ahead, and check out some similar, equally chic options while you're at it.