Good News: This Sold-Out Bag Is Coming Back

You may not have heard of Mlouye yet, but once you do, you'll surely start to be able to recognize its signature architectural handbag designs from a mile away. This one in particular features a unique triangular shape that makes it feel different than your usual top-handle bag (in a good way!). On the sides, you'll notice a cool contrasting color detail that adds to the bag's overall cool-factor; we love how it's equal parts modern and, well, just fun. It's definitely the kind of bag that can take anyone from work appointments to Bumble drinks with no bag-change needed (always a plus!). It's clear that minibags are not going anywhere.