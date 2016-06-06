The Secret To Better Skin? Thinking Outside Your Skin Type

When it comes to caring for our skin, we're on an endless quest to crack the code. That is, we stalk everyone with great skin for secrets and press experts to set the record straight about skin myths. And we're maniacal about perfecting our own personal routines.
We've already waxed poetic about the need to use a variety of brands instead of one pre-packaged line — to quote Elizabeth Tanzi, MD, "Buying a one-brand, multi-step system is for the lazy person” — but today, we bring you an idea that's even more foreign.
It turns out, there are benefits that come with shopping in other skin sections. That means someone with dry skin can buy from the acne section and those with oily complexions can shop the dry aisle. If you think about it, it makes sense. After all, most product labeling is pure marketing. It's like browsing the men's section for a trend not done quite right in women's.
For guidance on the subject, we tapped L.A. aesthetician Kerry Benjamin, an expert in all things DIY who formulates her own products. Ahead, all the tips and tricks you need to start thinking outside the
box section.
We've already waxed poetic about the need to use a variety of brands instead of one pre-packaged line — to quote Elizabeth Tanzi, MD, "Buying a one-brand, multi-step system is for the lazy person” — but today, we bring you an idea that's even more foreign.
It turns out, there are benefits that come with shopping in other skin sections. That means someone with dry skin can buy from the acne section and those with oily complexions can shop the dry aisle. If you think about it, it makes sense. After all, most product labeling is pure marketing. It's like browsing the men's section for a trend not done quite right in women's.
For guidance on the subject, we tapped L.A. aesthetician Kerry Benjamin, an expert in all things DIY who formulates her own products. Ahead, all the tips and tricks you need to start thinking outside the