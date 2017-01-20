This Disco Eye Was Made For A Saturday Night Dance Party

When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, empower, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
Back in the early aughts, many glosses tended to be really sticky and crazy glittery. It's no wonder so many beauty aficionados look back on the finish with disdain. But 2016 ushered in a new wave of gloss that is as comfortable as it is modern — and the trend is still going strong in 2017.
But rather than slicking it onto our lips this time, we're partial to wearing gloss on the eyes. Not only was eye gloss a major trend during Spring 2017 fashion month, but the effect instantly lends an on-trend vibe to the wearer — especially if it's paired with of-the-moment chrome.
Here, we show you a colorful take on a shiny eye.
Step 1. Using a cream or powder shadow palette (we used Make Up For Ever's 12 Flash Color Case) mix silver, pink, gold, and teal shades each with face gloss on the back of your hand or a mixing tray. (We love this one, but any formula approved for use around the eyes will work wonders.)
Step 2. Grab a flat eyeshadow brush and swipe the silver shade all over your brows. Tip: Make sure to paint in the direction of your hair growth!
Step 3. Paint the gold gloss onto the inner and outer tails of your eyebrows. Step 4. Using the same brush, swipe the teal color onto the center of your lid. Step 5. Finally, blend the pink shade onto the inner and outer corners of our eyes, blending as you go to avoid harsh lines. Buff and blend until it becomes a dimensional wash of color. Finish with mascara.
Pro Tip: For a more wearable look in less time, skip the silver, gold, and teal shades and apply the pink gloss over your entire lid alone.
