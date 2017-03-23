Metallics have so many specific, and sometimes weird, associations — we don't blame you if they just make you think of outer space or holiday parties. But, there's actually no reason silver and gold (or even rose gold) can't be just as much of a neutral in your closet as black and white. Just think of them like your favorite jewelry. You wear those ring stackers and that nameplate necklace on the daily, so why can't metallic clothing and accessories be in your everyday rotation, too? When paired with low-key basics like your favorite jeans, a classic white T-shirt, or a moto jacket, they add a pop of interest that everyone will take notice of — we're talking, getting compliments at the grocery store checkout line sort of attention-grabbers. So, with the fresh spring season, consider adding some metallic touches to your #OOTDs and you'll be shining bright well through summer. Click on for our metallic picks.