The Lip Tint That'll Convince You To Break Up With Your Liquid Lipstick

I usually quickly hand off any tints I get to more minimalist co-workers, but when Memebox's I'm Tic Toc Lip Cushion Velvet Lip Tints landed on my desk, I paused. For one thing, the click-up pen packaging is rare for the category; most tints come as liquids in jars with a little paint brush. Then there was the description: opaque, creamy color that eventually wears down to an even stain. Intrigued, I popped off the top and started clicking.