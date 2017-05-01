The Lip Tint That'll Convince You To Break Up With Your Liquid Lipstick

I've never understood the point of lip tints. Tinted balms? Sure. Blotted lipstick? Hell yeah. But a product that only serves to make you look like you just ate a popsicle and forgot your Chapstick? I'll pass. I'm a go-big-or-go-home kind of gal, and I also like a little moisture in my formula.
I usually quickly hand off any tints I get to more minimalist co-workers, but when Memebox's I'm Tic Toc Lip Cushion Velvet Lip Tints landed on my desk, I paused. For one thing, the click-up pen packaging is rare for the category; most tints come as liquids in jars with a little paint brush. Then there was the description: opaque, creamy color that eventually wears down to an even stain. Intrigued, I popped off the top and started clicking.
Advertisement
Here's where I have to eat my words... sort of. This lip tint is amazing, yes. But that's because it's not like any traditional lip tint. The formula toes the line between a liquid lipstick and a comfortable balm — and once it wears through, it leaves a pretty stain that hangs around for hours. Which, really, is how all lipsticks should behave.
One click of the pen deposits enough color to evenly coat lips — blot it with a tissue for a softer, diffused look, or layer it on thick for bolder, longer-lasting color. The comfortable, pliable texture allows for plenty of play time, meaning you can mix, smudge, and layer the color as much as you like.
I've been wearing all five shades for a couple of weeks now and haven't felt a need to reach for anything else, considering the formula can produce bold and sheer results. Could this be the new age of lip tints? If so, count me all in.
Read these stories next:
Advertisement