These Are The Top Meghan Markle Looks To Try For Spring

Can we pause for a moment to wax poetic about Meghan Markle? In just a few years the now-Duchess (despite dropping her HRH title) went from starring in a hit TV show to championing human rights across the globe to becoming a royal and a mother... and she did it all in heels (and in the occasional pair of flats or sneakers too). Amidst news of choosing to step back from her royal responsibilities alongside husband Prince Harry in the best interest of their family, Markle has set an example for prioritizing well-being even in the face of public backlash, and we admire her for it—there's no "Megxit" shade found in this style post! We also can't help but check in on her endless servings of outfit inspiration no matter where she is or what she's up to, and with a slew of final royal engagements on the horizon, we can't wait to see more of her — and her always on-point ensembles.
In the meantime (our calendars are marked for her next appearance at the March 5th Endeavour Fund Awards), we've been perusing the Markle outfit archives for fresh spring dressing ideas. From her royal tour style to her polished pregnancy looks, Markle seems to shop stylishly and sustainably. She has a signature affinity for shirt dresses, eco-friendly fabrics, and wearable garments designed to be worn over and over again. She's the cool mom that knows how to kick it in Veja sneakers and jeans but can absolutely amp up the glam when required.
Some of the greatest hits in Markle's wardrobe repertoire include the statement-making Misha Nonoo Husband Shirt, a lemon-yellow Brandon Maxwell dress, and a versatile Everlane jumpsuit you might already have hanging in your own closet. Other brands the Duchess has been known to support include Reformation, Staud, J.Crew, and Madewell (royals... they're just like us!). Her style exists somewhere between a laid-back California vibe and professional princess-like attire, and we're here to help you navigate your way through it all. So check out our top classic picks from Markle's looks over the years and shop a selection of items inspired by her famous fashion choices. Plus, stay tuned as we update this page with her latest outfits and all the shoppable pieces to boot.
