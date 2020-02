These Are The Top Meghan Markle Looks To Try For Spring

Can we pause for a moment to wax poetic about Meghan Markle ? In just a few years the now-Duchess (despite dropping her HRH title) went from starring in a hit TV show to championing human rights across the globe to becoming a royal and a mother... and she did it all in heels (and in the occasional pair of flats or sneakers too). Amidst news of choosing to step back from her royal responsibilities alongside husband Prince Harry in the best interest of their family, Markle has set an example for prioritizing well-being even in the face of public backlash, and we admire her for it—there's no "Megxit" shade found in this style post! We also can't help but check in on her endless servings of outfit inspiration no matter where she is or what she's up to, and with a slew of final royal engagements on the horizon, we can't wait to see more of her — and her always on-point ensembles.