Is This 4-Foot Tall Sex Toy Advent Calendar Worth The Price Tag? We Investigate.

Boasting 25 unique sex toys, this imposing calendar is a wild adventure in sexual exploration and discovery for solo and couple play that MegaPleasure insists will keep your Christmas extra spicy. However, the company hasn't fully listed what's behind each door in order to keep the surprise alive all December long. Here's what we do know though (and it's pretty damn good). Among the 25 sex toys (and accouterments) hidden within the confines of the 4-foot-tall calendar is the best-sellingclitoral vibrator (a top-fave clitoral stimulator and smart suction vibrator that comes in just shy of $150),dual rechargeable vibrator in midnight blue (a rabbit-style vibrator that uses a "come hither" finger motion to stimulate your G-Spot for $259),(the $80 original masturbator for penis-having people),(a $40 sparkling plug set in three sizes to suit any level of anal exploration), a(a helpful piece of sex gear that can cost you over $100),and(for position inspiration or exploration suggestions).Also pictured on the product's page and possibly included (but not specified) are the Doxie Die Cast Wand ($219), a candy bra, a G-string, condoms, lube, bondage rope, and a mini bottle of Moet Champagne (which seems unlikely, but who knows!)Given that lengthy list of sex toys from giant brands like Lelo, CalExotics, Doxie, Fleshlight, and more, it's unsurprising that this sex toy calendar doesn't come cheap. Those five toys alone add up to over $600. So, an additional 20 surprise toys are likely to push the worth of the calendar well over its price tag (possibly even double it!).