Searching For More Than a Meet-Cute

After two years of the pandemic dating has of course changed, but many people continue to idealize old-school love stories which often start with simply being in the right place at the right time. Even now, in the online dating era, the first question people tend to ask a couple is: “How did you meet?” expecting something a bit more unusual than matching on an app or meeting on a night out. On Twitter, people often post “ reader, he married me ” and “how it started/how it’s going” tweets celebrating their meet-cutes, while many of us continue mindlessly swiping, waiting for our turn.Through these stories, we internalize that we must wait for love to find us, and when it does, we should do everything we can to hold onto it.