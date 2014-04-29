With Mean Girls marking its 10th anniversary on April 30, there are plenty of ways to celebrate: drinking margaritas with your cool mom, doing something fun like going to Taco Bell, or even swapping your peppermint foot cream for face wash.
Of course, these options are all fine and well, but there's nothing like a one-of-a-kind find to prove that you're a true superfan. So, we scoured Etsy, the haven of handmade, for the Mean Girls memorabilia to ring in a whole decade of rainbows and smiles. From illustrated portraits of Regina George to your very own Burn Book, the picks ahead will help you show off how much you live every day like you're Glen Coco. So, buy 'em all — because the limit does not exist.