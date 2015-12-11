How To Go From Minimalism To Maximalism In 2016

Forget the notion of out with the old, in with the new. This season, trends from two opposite ends of the style spectrum are sticking around: minimalism and maximalism. Last year, we saw the minimalist look dominate. And while we're not about to let go of our favorite geometric and clean-lined pieces just yet, we are ready for the reemergence of maximalism. Admit it: It's hard to stay away from explosions of color and embroidery for too long.
To prepare you for the new year, we're providing iterations of both trends to let you choose what suits you best. Of course, since minimal and maximal pieces are about to live side-by-side on sales racks, you also have the freedom to mix and match. Ahead is a short primer on the details of how to spot — and wear — the best of the two extremes. The most street style-worthy ensembles find a balance between understated and overstated, so if you can't pick between the two, maybe you don't have to.
