These Stylish Matching Sets Will Forever Simplify Getting Dressed

While it used to be that wearing a certain shade or pattern head-to-toe felt uninspired, this season's outfit du jour is anything but. Seemingly overnight, the two-piece, matching set – especially those the sweatsuit variety — has skyrocketed in popularity (and accessibility); now, there's nary a website to shop without spotting at least one of these playful co-ords. If we've learned anything from diving deep into the depths of Instagram and TikTok over the past few weeks, it's that perfectly paired ensembles are having a major moment, encouraging us all to go over-the-top, matchy-matchy this season.
So, discerning shoppers that we are, we took our infatuation with the trend a step further, embarking on a cyber journey across all favorite retail destinations (think Anthropologie, Free People, Pact, and more) in search of the best coordinated outfit inspiration. From polished loungewear to patterned skirt sets and everything in between, we found that there's a matching set to be had in all apparel categories. So sit back, relax, and shop your way towards a stylish new stay-at-home uniform from the roundup ahead to get you through the rest of lockdown... and beyond.
