It’s no secret that shoes have the power to either make or break an outfit. And, it appears nobody understands this concept better than Mary Katrantzou. Known best for her dizzying floral splashes, the London-based designer stepped in a new direction this spring and went totally
brogue rogue. That's right, she's swapped out her digitalized flowers in favor of footwear this season.
In her latest offering, you’ll find magnified sneaker and brogue motifs emblazoned on everything from work-appropriate dresses and skirts to weekend-perfect tops and tees. And, because we’re always looking for an excuse to shoe-shop, we’ve found real-life steppers that resemble the line’s prints. Indeed, this is one time when it’s totally okay to match your clothes to your shoes. Click through to kick your style up a notch, and tell us what you think of Katrantzou’s latest collection, below.