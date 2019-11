Step forward our latest heavy-metal crush, jewellery designer Maria Francesca Pepe. The Italian-born designer’s sleek, minimal designs strike the perfect balance between everyday elegance and edgy, urban sass. And with prices starting at £30, it’s almost criminal not to experience for yourself the gilty pleasure (see what we did there?) of wearing the brand’s signature cuffs and stud rings. Click through to see the spiky baubles, and pick a favourite. (Maria Francesca Pepe)