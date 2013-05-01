When it comes to jewellery, it's no secret that we like to make a statement. Sure, we know there’s nothing new in this proclamation but studs, crystal embellishments, and oversize extras really do act as the exclamation points to our favourite looks.
Step forward our latest heavy-metal crush, jewellery designer Maria Francesca Pepe. The Italian-born designer’s sleek, minimal designs strike the perfect balance between everyday elegance and edgy, urban sass. And with prices starting at £30, it’s almost criminal not to experience for yourself the gilty pleasure (see what we did there?) of wearing the brand’s signature cuffs and stud rings. Click through to see the spiky baubles, and pick a favourite. (Maria Francesca Pepe)
