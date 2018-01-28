You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
Admit it: Even the times you've thought you finally found a heel you can last all day in, you still find yourself reaching for the band aids come four o'clock. But, if this particular shoe's waitlist is any indication, The Heel by Margaux, is actually comfortable. The brand's first non-flat shoe, which debuted in April of last year, has been a runaway hit ever since. It's pretty much always out of stock, and although it just got restocked, the fact that it was a waiting list several hundred people long, means it's going fast.
You see, Margaux made a name for itself with its super-comfy and professional flats, but a heel was always on the horizon. It took the brand two years to develop, and clearly it was worth the wait. This style features a classic almond-shape toe and a totally manageable 2.5-inch heel, which is enough height to maintain comfort while still feeling like you're getting that little boost that makes you feel your best.
The end result? Truly an all-day heel, so there's no question about if you'll be getting your wear out of these guys. You've got enough heels that just sit in the back of your closet, so it's time to finally justify one you'll actually put to use (plus, it comes in three widths: Narrow, medium, and wide). Click ahead to shop this timeless, best-selling style along with some similar options.