This Store Has Basically Everything You Could Possibly Need Right Now

Usually, after perusing Mango's site, I'm left with a couple items that are definitely worth the retailer's already affordable prices. Sometimes I'll pull the trigger, sometimes I'll let everything sit in my cart for a while, and sometimes I forget about the things I wanted altogether. While I do indeed love the sophisticated and not-expensive duds, never have I left the store with a haul. So I was taken by surprise (in the best way possible) when I recently found myself browsing through its endless pages of merchandise and saw that nearly every single piece was on point.
So if you have a fancy soiree coming up, or you're still on the hunt for a pair of fall boots, or you want a jacket that you'll wear through winter, or you need a throw-on outfit to go get something from the grocery store, or you're meeting your SO's parents, or you're staying in your apartment all day (okay, so when you're doing anything), you're in luck. Mango has super-chic items right now that will boost your outfit game.
Click through the slideshow ahead to take a peek at all the things you could ever need. And if, after you've looked at all these items, you still feel voracious for, say, a floral dress, some slacks, or a two-piece set, you should head on over to Mango and scour the site like I did. You'll be happy you did.
The only time looking puffy in the morning is a good thing.
Mango Quilted Feather Coat, $129.99, available at Mango.
A more interesting take on hoop earrings.
Mango Slim Metal Earrings, $9.99, available at Mango.
Say goodbye to your average blouse and hello to this off-the-shoulder option.
Mango Off-Shoulder Blouse, $59.99, available at Mango.
Jump right into this suit.
Mango Belt Long Jumpsuit, $99.99, available at Mango.
Comfy, but not sloppy.
Mango Cotton Wool-Blend Trousers, $79.99, available at Mango.
These basically scream "transitional weather."
Mango Heel Leather Shoes, $119.99, available at Mango.
The tie-neck on this blouse is cute as is, and even cuter if you turn it to the back and wear as a choker.
Mango Tie-Neck Blouse, $59.99, available at Mango.
Accordion-pleated dresses are everywhere. Get yours now.
Mango Pleated Dress, $79.99, available at Mango.
A pair of velvet trousers can make your outfit quite literally shine.
Mango Velvet Trousers, $79.99, available at Mango.
Just the right amount of furriness.
Mango Lapels Wool Coat, $229.99, available at Mango.
If you're going to buy one pair of heeled booties for fall, these are a safe bet.
Mango Patent Sock Boots, $99.99, available at Mango.
Throw this blazer over your favorite tee and flared trousers.
Mango Velvet Blazer, $149.99, available at Mango.
How fashion does the polo dress.
Mango Zipped Dress, $39.99, available at Mango.
Layer this silk robe over all your go-to outfits...
Mango Flower Print Robe, $99.99, available at Mango.
...and try the pants to match.
Mango Flower Print Pants, $79.99, available at Mango.
To wear pants, or not to wear pants. That is the question.
Mango Flared Sleeves Dress, $79.99, available at Mango.
How good would these look with a plain white tee?
Mango Twisted Hoop Earrings, $9.99, available at Mango.
Try a turtleneck with an interesting detail, like this sweater.
Mango Cotton Sweater, $49.99, available at Mango.
Make your fall outfits pop with a metallic bootie.
Mango Metallic Leather Ankle Boots, $149.99, available at Mango.
The bow sleeves add a little something extra.
Mango Bows Poplin Shirt, $49.99, available at Mango.
We're seeing *heart eyes* for this bag.
Mango Buckle Bag, $59.99, available at Mango.
If you want to wear your coat indoors and outdoors, try a jacket-meets-blazer hybrid.
Mango Violeta Flecked Wool-Blend Blazer, $149.99, available at Mango.
These extra-long palazzo pants will look great with nearly anything. Dress them up with a pair of heels, or down with some sneakers.
Mango Check Palazzo Trousers, $79.99, available at Mango.
Pop a turtleneck and some fishnets underneath.
Mango Floral Print Dress, $59.99, available at Mango.
Wear with a graphic long sleeve and your favorite pair of booties.
Mango Spaghetti Strap Dress, $59.99, available at Mango.
Okay, Mango. This skirt looks like it was at least triple the price tag.
Mango Biker Skirt, $59.99, available at Mango.
The easiest stripes to wear are dark ones.
Mango Printed Wrap Jumpsuit, $99.99, available at Mango.
Looking for a more cropped velvet blazer? Look no further.
Mango Velvet Blazer, $119.99, available at Mango.
Dare to swap your opaque tights for a more see-through pair.
Mango Fishnet Tights, $9.99, available at Mango.
The ultimate winter white.
Mango Cotton Wool-Blend Coat, $229.99, available at Mango.
Forget lace-up tops. Now it's all about lace-up booties.
Mango Lace-Up Leather Boots, $129.99, available at Mango.
This velvet tunic is a yes when alone, and a double yes when layered.
Mango Velvet Blouse, $79.99, available at Mango.
There is nothing quite like a cozy (faux) fur coat.
Mango Faux Fur Coat, $199.99, available at Mango.
A tote you can actually use every day.
Mango Metallic Handle Tote Bag, $79.99, available at Mango.
