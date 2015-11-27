The Best Under-$150 Gifts We Found At The Mall

This holiday season, we're reinvigorating our old stomping grounds: the mall. In a day and age that's dominated by online shopping, it can feel overwhelming to not disconnect from the "Recommended for You" and "This Is Waiting in Your Cart" ads that infiltrate our every digital move. So, to take you back to the OG way of shopping — a.k.a. spending six-plus hours navigating 400,000 square feet — we've searched high and low through your favorite brick-and-mortar shops for the most awesome gifts around.
From Forever 21 to Louis Vuitton, we've found 26 goodies (for $150 or less) to grab for everyone on your list. To kick things seriously old school, take notes on a trusty pad and head to your nearest suburban center. There, you'll be sure to find some holiday cheer as you saunter past the giant outfitted trees and glittery garlands drooping from every escalator. We'll meet you in the food court.
No matter who you're shopping for or what your budget is, Refinery29 has all the holiday picks you need right here.
From Forever 21 to Louis Vuitton, we've found 26 goodies (for $150 or less) to grab for everyone on your list. To kick things seriously old school, take notes on a trusty pad and head to your nearest suburban center. There, you'll be sure to find some holiday cheer as you saunter past the giant outfitted trees and glittery garlands drooping from every escalator. We'll meet you in the food court.
No matter who you're shopping for or what your budget is, Refinery29 has all the holiday picks you need right here.