20 Unexpected Gifts We Found At The Mall

The mall may be the first place you think of when reminiscing about how you spent high-school Saturdays, but it's likely not the first when it comes to finding a creative, super-special gift. Most malls are pretty cookie-cutter, meaning the pieces you find there are likely available all across the country — and knowing you're buying run-of-the-mill present can definitely dampen the joy of giving. And with all of the other stress that tends to come with the holiday season, this scenario shouldn't be one of them.



That's why we're sending you on a mission: Whichever store you walk into at the mall, try to buy the most unexpected item. Shopping at Aldo? Grab a pair of mittens instead of shoes. Popping into Aritzia? Try buying a designer pair of sunglasses instead of a parka. It's time to get smart about mall shopping — and the 20 gifts ahead will help lead the way. Now about dealing with those crowds...