Make Summer Last Forever With This Glowy Self-Tanner

The brand recommends leaving the tanner on for an hour to let the foam develop, but since I'm already tan and just wanted a hint of glow, I left it on for 30 minutes before rinsing off with a damp washcloth. (The brand also advises against showering until at least six hours post-application.) As with many DHA-based tanners, the tan continues to develop over time . The longer you leave it on, the darker your final result will be. The brand touts its formula as the first tanner to contain squalane (in addition to niacinamide and orange blossom), and I have to say the stuff felt pretty nice on my skin. There was zero irritation and unpleasant smell, and my skin felt soft and smooth after rinsing it off. After a few days, I didn't look dramatically bronzed but rather like I'd spent a weekend at the beach. I am here for the post-vacay glow, and I love a tanner that does a solid job evening out any uneven tone on my legs, too. (Oh, and did I mention it's 100% vegan and cruelty-free? I love to see it.)