This Madewell x Rentrayage Collab Is Entirely Upcycled From Fabric Scraps

For several years now, Madewell has committed to becoming a more eco-conscious fashion brand. It has a denim recycling program in partnership with Cotton's Blue Jeans Go Green initiative, where customers can donate jeans that will then be turned into housing insulations for communities in need. It also has a resale program that launched in 2021 with thredUP. Through it, shoppers can buy secondhand (or thirdhand) Madewell pieces at more affordable prices. Madewell has also started collaborating more with designers, specifically those committed to sustainability and circularity, such as Sarah Nsikak of La Réunion, who has created collections of gorgeous patchwork styles made from leftover Madewell scraps.